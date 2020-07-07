423 S SABRINA

Spacious 2 story East Mesa home with large kitchen/great room area and loft. Tile in all the right places and big bedrooms. Come check out this home today! Applications are done on a first come first served basis.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
