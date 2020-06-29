All apartments in Mesa
420 South Forest

420 South Forest Street · No Longer Available
Location

420 South Forest Street, Mesa, AZ 85204
Reed Park

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NEW monthly move in concession off of the current base rent of $1570 if approved on or before Feb. 28th 2020. Resident shall receive a concession in rent in the amount of $131 each month during the initial 12-month lease term. This will make the effective monthly rent due of $1439..

A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with tile floors! Open kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 420 South Forest have any available units?
420 South Forest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
Is 420 South Forest currently offering any rent specials?
420 South Forest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 South Forest pet-friendly?
Yes, 420 South Forest is pet friendly.
Does 420 South Forest offer parking?
No, 420 South Forest does not offer parking.
Does 420 South Forest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 420 South Forest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 South Forest have a pool?
No, 420 South Forest does not have a pool.
Does 420 South Forest have accessible units?
No, 420 South Forest does not have accessible units.
Does 420 South Forest have units with dishwashers?
No, 420 South Forest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 420 South Forest have units with air conditioning?
No, 420 South Forest does not have units with air conditioning.
