4040 E MCLELLAN Road

Amenities

dishwasher pool tennis court fireplace carpet oven

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator Property Amenities pool tennis court

Rent this beautiful,move-in ready home in the prestigious Los Estados Community in Mesa. Four bedrooms, three and a half baths provide enough space for everyone. As you walk through the door into your great room space you will only be steps away from your outdoor entertaining space and pool. In the kitchen, meals are a cinch with wall ovens, a spacious island and an extra wide fridge. Going downstairs opens up your entertaining possibilities even more with your own open media space, and a bottom floor suite with its own bathroom. pair this great house with community amenities such as tennis and pickle ball courts, as well as a park and you can see this home is a true winner.The home has brand new carpet, no pets allowed. Thanks for your time.