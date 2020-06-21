All apartments in Mesa
4040 E MCLELLAN Road

4040 East Mclellan Road · No Longer Available
Location

4040 East Mclellan Road, Mesa, AZ 85205
Estate Grove and Valencia Estates

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
tennis court
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Rent this beautiful,move-in ready home in the prestigious Los Estados Community in Mesa. Four bedrooms, three and a half baths provide enough space for everyone. As you walk through the door into your great room space you will only be steps away from your outdoor entertaining space and pool. In the kitchen, meals are a cinch with wall ovens, a spacious island and an extra wide fridge. Going downstairs opens up your entertaining possibilities even more with your own open media space, and a bottom floor suite with its own bathroom. pair this great house with community amenities such as tennis and pickle ball courts, as well as a park and you can see this home is a true winner.The home has brand new carpet, no pets allowed. Thanks for your time.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4040 E MCLELLAN Road have any available units?
4040 E MCLELLAN Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4040 E MCLELLAN Road have?
Some of 4040 E MCLELLAN Road's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4040 E MCLELLAN Road currently offering any rent specials?
4040 E MCLELLAN Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4040 E MCLELLAN Road pet-friendly?
No, 4040 E MCLELLAN Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 4040 E MCLELLAN Road offer parking?
No, 4040 E MCLELLAN Road does not offer parking.
Does 4040 E MCLELLAN Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4040 E MCLELLAN Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4040 E MCLELLAN Road have a pool?
Yes, 4040 E MCLELLAN Road has a pool.
Does 4040 E MCLELLAN Road have accessible units?
No, 4040 E MCLELLAN Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4040 E MCLELLAN Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4040 E MCLELLAN Road has units with dishwashers.
