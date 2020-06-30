3843 East Laurel Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

**Coming Soon** This Grand Four Bedroom plus Den/Bonus Room, Four Bathroom Spyglass Estates Rental Opportunity Will Not Last! Property Features Are Too Numerous to List! Grand Entry with Vaulted Ceilings, Den, Formal Dining Room, Massive Living/Family Room with Gas Fireplace, Kitchen with Black Appliances, Breakfast Nook, Game/Bonus Room, Two Half Baths, Inside Laundry with Washer Dryer Included As-Is, 2nd Master, Main Master with Sitting Room, Three Sided Fireplace, Double Sinks, Separate Tub/Shower, Walk-In Closet and the list goes on and on! Covered Patio with Southern Exposure, Heated Pool/Spa, Built-In BBQ and Yard Full of Mature Citrus Only Add to This Incredible Property! **Professional Maid Cleaning/Carpet Cleaning Ordered** $150 Tenant Set Up, 1% Monthly Admin Fee plus City Tax. Pets with Owner Approval- No Cats, $500 Pet Fee with Approved Pet



Rental Terms: Rent: $3,395, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $3,395, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed

