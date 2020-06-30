All apartments in Mesa
Last updated October 17 2019 at 3:41 PM

3843 East Laurel Street

3843 East Laurel Street · No Longer Available
Location

3843 East Laurel Street, Mesa, AZ 85215
Spyglass Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
**Coming Soon** This Grand Four Bedroom plus Den/Bonus Room, Four Bathroom Spyglass Estates Rental Opportunity Will Not Last! Property Features Are Too Numerous to List! Grand Entry with Vaulted Ceilings, Den, Formal Dining Room, Massive Living/Family Room with Gas Fireplace, Kitchen with Black Appliances, Breakfast Nook, Game/Bonus Room, Two Half Baths, Inside Laundry with Washer Dryer Included As-Is, 2nd Master, Main Master with Sitting Room, Three Sided Fireplace, Double Sinks, Separate Tub/Shower, Walk-In Closet and the list goes on and on! Covered Patio with Southern Exposure, Heated Pool/Spa, Built-In BBQ and Yard Full of Mature Citrus Only Add to This Incredible Property! **Professional Maid Cleaning/Carpet Cleaning Ordered** $150 Tenant Set Up, 1% Monthly Admin Fee plus City Tax. Pets with Owner Approval- No Cats, $500 Pet Fee with Approved Pet

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,395, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $3,395, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3843 East Laurel Street have any available units?
3843 East Laurel Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3843 East Laurel Street have?
Some of 3843 East Laurel Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3843 East Laurel Street currently offering any rent specials?
3843 East Laurel Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3843 East Laurel Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3843 East Laurel Street is pet friendly.
Does 3843 East Laurel Street offer parking?
No, 3843 East Laurel Street does not offer parking.
Does 3843 East Laurel Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3843 East Laurel Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3843 East Laurel Street have a pool?
Yes, 3843 East Laurel Street has a pool.
Does 3843 East Laurel Street have accessible units?
No, 3843 East Laurel Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3843 East Laurel Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3843 East Laurel Street does not have units with dishwashers.

