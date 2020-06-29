3806 West University Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access

Modern condo with over 1100 square feet. Spacious, fully furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with 2 car garage parking centrally located in the heart of Tempe. Convenient freeway access, major cross streets University and Mill. Walk to ASU and Gammage Auditorium. Less than 10 minutes to Sky Harbor Airport. One mile south of the 202 Freeway, under three miles to Interstate 10, the 101 and 60 Freeways, all providing quick access to the entire valley. Walk to ASU, Gammage Auditorium, SunDevil Stadium, Rio Salado Beach Park.



Convenient to all the valleys entertainment and sporting events. Great dining, shopping, and more are all nearby.



Lap Pool and spa, exercise room and barbeque on site.



Large master bedroom with private bath and second bedroom are furnished with queen size beds, linens, and towels. Spacious living with sofa and love seat. Free wifi and TV. Complete kitchen with dishwasher, toaster, coffee maker, dishes, pots and pans. Laundry room has washer, dryer, ironing board and iron. Underground parking garage for 2 cars.



This property has been featured in ASUs School of Architecture classes for its unique urban design.



Contact Donna Larson with any questions.