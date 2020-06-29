All apartments in Mesa
3806 West University Drive
3806 West University Drive

3806 East University Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3806 East University Drive, Mesa, AZ 85205
The Groves

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
Modern condo with over 1100 square feet. Spacious, fully furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with 2 car garage parking centrally located in the heart of Tempe. Convenient freeway access, major cross streets University and Mill. Walk to ASU and Gammage Auditorium. Less than 10 minutes to Sky Harbor Airport. One mile south of the 202 Freeway, under three miles to Interstate 10, the 101 and 60 Freeways, all providing quick access to the entire valley. Walk to ASU, Gammage Auditorium, SunDevil Stadium, Rio Salado Beach Park.

Convenient to all the valleys entertainment and sporting events. Great dining, shopping, and more are all nearby.

Lap Pool and spa, exercise room and barbeque on site.

Large master bedroom with private bath and second bedroom are furnished with queen size beds, linens, and towels. Spacious living with sofa and love seat. Free wifi and TV. Complete kitchen with dishwasher, toaster, coffee maker, dishes, pots and pans. Laundry room has washer, dryer, ironing board and iron. Underground parking garage for 2 cars.

This property has been featured in ASUs School of Architecture classes for its unique urban design.

Contact Donna Larson with any questions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3806 West University Drive have any available units?
3806 West University Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3806 West University Drive have?
Some of 3806 West University Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3806 West University Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3806 West University Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3806 West University Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3806 West University Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 3806 West University Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3806 West University Drive offers parking.
Does 3806 West University Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3806 West University Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3806 West University Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3806 West University Drive has a pool.
Does 3806 West University Drive have accessible units?
No, 3806 West University Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3806 West University Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3806 West University Drive has units with dishwashers.
