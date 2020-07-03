All apartments in Mesa
3740 E HARMONY Avenue
3740 E HARMONY Avenue

3740 East Harmony Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3740 East Harmony Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85206

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Nice 3 bedroom single level home with a private pool! Application are done on a first come first served basis. Call today to tour this lovely Mesa home. $95 monthly pool service fee will be added to the base rent amount

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3740 E HARMONY Avenue have any available units?
3740 E HARMONY Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3740 E HARMONY Avenue have?
Some of 3740 E HARMONY Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3740 E HARMONY Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3740 E HARMONY Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3740 E HARMONY Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3740 E HARMONY Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 3740 E HARMONY Avenue offer parking?
No, 3740 E HARMONY Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3740 E HARMONY Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3740 E HARMONY Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3740 E HARMONY Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3740 E HARMONY Avenue has a pool.
Does 3740 E HARMONY Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3740 E HARMONY Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3740 E HARMONY Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3740 E HARMONY Avenue has units with dishwashers.

