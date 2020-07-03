Nice 3 bedroom single level home with a private pool! Application are done on a first come first served basis. Call today to tour this lovely Mesa home. $95 monthly pool service fee will be added to the base rent amount
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3740 E HARMONY Avenue have any available units?
3740 E HARMONY Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
What amenities does 3740 E HARMONY Avenue have?
Some of 3740 E HARMONY Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3740 E HARMONY Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3740 E HARMONY Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.