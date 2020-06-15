3634 N DESERT OASIS

Amenities

Welcome home to your beautiful 4 bedroom plus loft, 3 bathroom home on a premium golf course lot in Las Sendas. Fully remodeled Jan 2020! Full bedroom and bath downstairs. Kitchen with white cabinetry, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances opens to family room and large picture window overlooking backyard with new artificial turf and travertine patios. Brand new flooring throughout. Living room with two way fireplace and dining room off kitchen. Master suite with walk out balcony overlooking golf course with mountain views, separate shower and tub, large walk in closet and dual sinks. Las Sendas features community pool and spa, tennis courts, walking paths. More pictures coming 2/7.