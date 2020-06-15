All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 3634 N DESERT OASIS --.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
3634 N DESERT OASIS --
Last updated April 24 2020 at 12:48 AM

3634 N DESERT OASIS --

3634 North Desert Oasis · (480) 250-9247
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3634 North Desert Oasis, Mesa, AZ 85207
Las Sendas

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,695

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2451 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Welcome home to your beautiful 4 bedroom plus loft, 3 bathroom home on a premium golf course lot in Las Sendas. Fully remodeled Jan 2020! Full bedroom and bath downstairs. Kitchen with white cabinetry, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances opens to family room and large picture window overlooking backyard with new artificial turf and travertine patios. Brand new flooring throughout. Living room with two way fireplace and dining room off kitchen. Master suite with walk out balcony overlooking golf course with mountain views, separate shower and tub, large walk in closet and dual sinks. Las Sendas features community pool and spa, tennis courts, walking paths. More pictures coming 2/7.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3634 N DESERT OASIS -- have any available units?
3634 N DESERT OASIS -- has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3634 N DESERT OASIS -- have?
Some of 3634 N DESERT OASIS --'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3634 N DESERT OASIS -- currently offering any rent specials?
3634 N DESERT OASIS -- isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3634 N DESERT OASIS -- pet-friendly?
No, 3634 N DESERT OASIS -- is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 3634 N DESERT OASIS -- offer parking?
Yes, 3634 N DESERT OASIS -- does offer parking.
Does 3634 N DESERT OASIS -- have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3634 N DESERT OASIS -- does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3634 N DESERT OASIS -- have a pool?
Yes, 3634 N DESERT OASIS -- has a pool.
Does 3634 N DESERT OASIS -- have accessible units?
No, 3634 N DESERT OASIS -- does not have accessible units.
Does 3634 N DESERT OASIS -- have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3634 N DESERT OASIS -- has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3634 N DESERT OASIS --?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Springs at Alta Mesa Apartment Homes
1865 N Higley Rd
Mesa, AZ 85205
Trails at Harris
1653 S Harris Dr
Mesa, AZ 85204
Argenta
4104 E Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85206
The Madison
520 N Mesa Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
Level 550
550 E McKellips Rd
Mesa, AZ 85203
Broadway Vista Apartments
2107 W Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85202
Delano
1800 E Covina St
Mesa, AZ 85203
Indian Springs
1031 S Stewart
Mesa, AZ 85202

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity