3510 East Hampton Avenue
Last updated October 15 2019 at 11:46 PM

3510 East Hampton Avenue

3510 E Hampton Ave · No Longer Available
Location

3510 E Hampton Ave, Mesa, AZ 85204

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3bed/2bath home. Built in niches throughout. Upstairs has catwalk style walkway between two bedrooms. 3rd bedroom is downstairs. Kitchen has lots of cabinets and all appliances. Shady backyard is professionally landscaped with covered patio. Close to freeways & shopping. Includes landscape service front and back!

Refundable Security Deposit: $ 1450
Non-refundable Cleaning Deposit: $ 350
Non-refundable Pet Deposit:$ 300
Admin Fee: $199
Rental Tax: 2%
Monthly Admin Fee: 3%

*All Tenants are required to purchase a Renter's Insurance policy with liability coverage no less than $100,000, listing Red Brick Realty as an additional interest. Please send us a copy of your policy prior to move in*4 business day

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,395, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3510 East Hampton Avenue have any available units?
3510 East Hampton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
Is 3510 East Hampton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3510 East Hampton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3510 East Hampton Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3510 East Hampton Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3510 East Hampton Avenue offer parking?
No, 3510 East Hampton Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3510 East Hampton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3510 East Hampton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3510 East Hampton Avenue have a pool?
No, 3510 East Hampton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3510 East Hampton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3510 East Hampton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3510 East Hampton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3510 East Hampton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3510 East Hampton Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3510 East Hampton Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
