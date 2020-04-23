All apartments in Mesa
3440 E. Southern Ave., Unit 1053
Last updated June 6 2019 at 10:22 PM

3440 E. Southern Ave., Unit 1053

3440 E Southern Ave · No Longer Available
Location

3440 E Southern Ave, Mesa, AZ 85204

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Hard to find 4 Bedroom with 3 full Baths and a large Community Pool/Spa just down the street. One Bedroom and full Bath downstairs, 3 Bedrooms and 2 full baths upstairs. All appliances included in this move in ready home. Stainless appliances in the Kitchen, full-size Washer and Dryer. Family Room, Dining area, Kitchen with another area for a small table. Easy access to the 60 freeway from this great location. Lots of shopping etc close by as well. Professionally managed property.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3440 E. Southern Ave., Unit 1053 have any available units?
3440 E. Southern Ave., Unit 1053 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3440 E. Southern Ave., Unit 1053 have?
Some of 3440 E. Southern Ave., Unit 1053's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3440 E. Southern Ave., Unit 1053 currently offering any rent specials?
3440 E. Southern Ave., Unit 1053 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3440 E. Southern Ave., Unit 1053 pet-friendly?
No, 3440 E. Southern Ave., Unit 1053 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 3440 E. Southern Ave., Unit 1053 offer parking?
Yes, 3440 E. Southern Ave., Unit 1053 offers parking.
Does 3440 E. Southern Ave., Unit 1053 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3440 E. Southern Ave., Unit 1053 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3440 E. Southern Ave., Unit 1053 have a pool?
Yes, 3440 E. Southern Ave., Unit 1053 has a pool.
Does 3440 E. Southern Ave., Unit 1053 have accessible units?
No, 3440 E. Southern Ave., Unit 1053 does not have accessible units.
Does 3440 E. Southern Ave., Unit 1053 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3440 E. Southern Ave., Unit 1053 has units with dishwashers.
