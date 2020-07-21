3359 N LOMA VISTA

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking garage

Newly built in 2017. Located in Gated Community '' Wagon Trail'' at Lehi Crossing! The neighborhood's welcoming atmosphere is ideal for socializing, strolling and playing a friendly game of basketball with the neighbors. This Beautiful New Home offers 4-Bedrooms, 3-Bathrooms & 2-Car-Garage, landscaping and pavers. Gorgeous New Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances included. This home will be available for lease on October 1, 2019. East Mesa desirable location near the northern border which puts you within easy reach of great schools, shopping, the 202 Loop and downtown Phoenix. Lots of extras,this house is a must see.