Mesa, AZ
3359 N LOMA VISTA --
Last updated September 11 2019 at 6:57 AM

3359 N LOMA VISTA --

3359 North Loma Vista · No Longer Available
Location

3359 North Loma Vista, Mesa, AZ 85213

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
garage
Newly built in 2017. Located in Gated Community '' Wagon Trail'' at Lehi Crossing! The neighborhood's welcoming atmosphere is ideal for socializing, strolling and playing a friendly game of basketball with the neighbors. This Beautiful New Home offers 4-Bedrooms, 3-Bathrooms & 2-Car-Garage, landscaping and pavers. Gorgeous New Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances included. This home will be available for lease on October 1, 2019. East Mesa desirable location near the northern border which puts you within easy reach of great schools, shopping, the 202 Loop and downtown Phoenix. Lots of extras,this house is a must see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3359 N LOMA VISTA -- have any available units?
3359 N LOMA VISTA -- doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3359 N LOMA VISTA -- have?
Some of 3359 N LOMA VISTA --'s amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3359 N LOMA VISTA -- currently offering any rent specials?
3359 N LOMA VISTA -- is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3359 N LOMA VISTA -- pet-friendly?
No, 3359 N LOMA VISTA -- is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 3359 N LOMA VISTA -- offer parking?
Yes, 3359 N LOMA VISTA -- offers parking.
Does 3359 N LOMA VISTA -- have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3359 N LOMA VISTA -- does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3359 N LOMA VISTA -- have a pool?
No, 3359 N LOMA VISTA -- does not have a pool.
Does 3359 N LOMA VISTA -- have accessible units?
No, 3359 N LOMA VISTA -- does not have accessible units.
Does 3359 N LOMA VISTA -- have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3359 N LOMA VISTA -- has units with dishwashers.
