3359 N Arco

Amenities
WELCOME HOME to LEHI CROSSING... Gated Community! - Beautiful "newer" Home for Lease. This "highly upgraded" beautiful home is located in a gated community with easy access to the Red Mountain 202 Loop and the rest of the valley. This gorgeous home offers 4 bedrooms 3 bathrooms. Gorgeous Tile throughout the home. The 4th bedroom has its own private bath. All stainless appliances are included. Garage offers a Telsa charging station. The community offers playgrounds, two 1/2 basketball courts and sand volleyball court... There is plenty of outdoor fun for everyone.
Please contact: Kelly Harrell 480-392-3036 / Kelly.RealtyAZ@Gmail.com
APPLICATIONS ONLINE AT: ArizonaEliteProperties.Com
(RLNE5400673)