3248 E Crescent Avenue
3248 E Crescent Avenue

3248 East Crescent Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3248 East Crescent Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85204
Suntrails

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
No Application Fees! Very nice 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single level Mesa home in great location. This home has been remodeled with wood laminate floors throughout, two tone neutral paint, ceiling fans in each room and upgraded window blinds. Open concept with vaulted ceilings, large living room and dining area. Kitchen features ceramic top stove, dishwasher, refrigerator and breakfast bar. Community pool offers all of the fun with none of the work. Easy to maintain desert landscaping with covered patio and synthetic grass in the backyard. Washing machine and dryer included. Close to schools, restaurants and the 60 freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3248 E Crescent Avenue have any available units?
3248 E Crescent Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3248 E Crescent Avenue have?
Some of 3248 E Crescent Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3248 E Crescent Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3248 E Crescent Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3248 E Crescent Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3248 E Crescent Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 3248 E Crescent Avenue offer parking?
No, 3248 E Crescent Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3248 E Crescent Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3248 E Crescent Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3248 E Crescent Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3248 E Crescent Avenue has a pool.
Does 3248 E Crescent Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3248 E Crescent Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3248 E Crescent Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3248 E Crescent Avenue has units with dishwashers.

