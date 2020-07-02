3248 E Crescent Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

No Application Fees! Very nice 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single level Mesa home in great location. This home has been remodeled with wood laminate floors throughout, two tone neutral paint, ceiling fans in each room and upgraded window blinds. Open concept with vaulted ceilings, large living room and dining area. Kitchen features ceramic top stove, dishwasher, refrigerator and breakfast bar. Community pool offers all of the fun with none of the work. Easy to maintain desert landscaping with covered patio and synthetic grass in the backyard. Washing machine and dryer included. Close to schools, restaurants and the 60 freeway.