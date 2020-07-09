All apartments in Mesa
Last updated May 20 2020 at 5:54 PM

3205 East Crescent Avenue

3205 East Crescent Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3205 East Crescent Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85204
Suntrails

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This is the one! Adorable 3 Bedroom,2 Full Baths! Ceiling fans thru-out, beautiful tile floors w/ matching tile kitchen countertops, Large Backyard! Community pool. Nice neutral paint thru-out.. Schools are very close kids can walk home... This is a must see!

For information and instructions on self-viewing this home please call 480-568-2666. To contact agent directly, please call/text Karen Heimbach at 480-662-4081 or email karen@brewerstrattonpm.com. To view all our available homes, please visit www.brewerstrattonpm.com.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3205 East Crescent Avenue have any available units?
3205 East Crescent Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3205 East Crescent Avenue have?
Some of 3205 East Crescent Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3205 East Crescent Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3205 East Crescent Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3205 East Crescent Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3205 East Crescent Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3205 East Crescent Avenue offer parking?
No, 3205 East Crescent Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3205 East Crescent Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3205 East Crescent Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3205 East Crescent Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3205 East Crescent Avenue has a pool.
Does 3205 East Crescent Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3205 East Crescent Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3205 East Crescent Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3205 East Crescent Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

