3062 South Mandy

Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath in Mesa's Arizona Skyline! Over 2100 square feet of living space. Features include a spacious eat in kitchen with island. Family room off kitchen, and separate formal living and dining room. Master bedroom with full bath and walk in closet. Blinds and ceiling fans. Covered patio, corner lot with N/S exposure. Two car garage. Close to schools, shopping and dining. Easy access to the 202 and US60. Currently tenant occupied through January 31st.



Fee Structure:



- Security Deposit is equal to 1 month's rent (75% refundable)



- $45 application fee per adult (18+)



$250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply - small dog only



- $200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum



- 3.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee



- Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)



