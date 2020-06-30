306 East Vine Circle

Amenities

This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment will be available for immediate move in. Great Mesa location with off street parking on a cul de sac lot. This apartment home features:



-All appliances included

-Ceiling fans

-Off Street parking

-Storage space

-Fresh two tone paint

-Just remodeled!



Contact Malarie via text or call 480.295.9896 to be put on the waitlist! You will be the first to view and ready for move in on 2/21. Rent price doesn't include $50.00 water/sewer/trash fee plus rental tax of 2.00%. Apply online at www.realatlas.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.