This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment will be available for immediate move in. Great Mesa location with off street parking on a cul de sac lot. This apartment home features:
-All appliances included -Ceiling fans -Off Street parking -Storage space -Fresh two tone paint -Just remodeled!
Contact Malarie via text or call 480.295.9896 to be put on the waitlist! You will be the first to view and ready for move in on 2/21. Rent price doesn't include $50.00 water/sewer/trash fee plus rental tax of 2.00%. Apply online at www.realatlas.com. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 306 East Vine Circle have any available units?
306 East Vine Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 306 East Vine Circle have?
Some of 306 East Vine Circle's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 306 East Vine Circle currently offering any rent specials?
306 East Vine Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 306 East Vine Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 306 East Vine Circle is pet friendly.
Does 306 East Vine Circle offer parking?
Yes, 306 East Vine Circle offers parking.
Does 306 East Vine Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 306 East Vine Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 306 East Vine Circle have a pool?
No, 306 East Vine Circle does not have a pool.
Does 306 East Vine Circle have accessible units?
No, 306 East Vine Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 306 East Vine Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 306 East Vine Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
