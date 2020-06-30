All apartments in Mesa
306 East Vine Circle
Last updated February 28 2020 at 11:48 PM

306 East Vine Circle

306 East Vine Circle · No Longer Available
Location

306 East Vine Circle, Mesa, AZ 85210

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment will be available for immediate move in. Great Mesa location with off street parking on a cul de sac lot. This apartment home features:

-All appliances included
-Ceiling fans
-Off Street parking
-Storage space
-Fresh two tone paint
-Just remodeled!

Contact Malarie via text or call 480.295.9896 to be put on the waitlist! You will be the first to view and ready for move in on 2/21. Rent price doesn't include $50.00 water/sewer/trash fee plus rental tax of 2.00%. Apply online at www.realatlas.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

