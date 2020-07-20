All apartments in Mesa
3054 South Shelby
Last updated March 27 2019 at 1:58 AM

3054 South Shelby

3054 South Shelby · No Longer Available
Location

3054 South Shelby, Mesa, AZ 85212

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Completely Remodeled Three Bedroom. Two Bathroom Patio Home in the Heart of Mesa! Interior features upgrades everywhere you look including- Upgraded Fixtures, Spacious Master Bedroom, Walk In Closet, Snail Shower, and so much more! Exterior features, Low Maintenance Backyard, Gated Courtyard in Front and more. Add quick access to the Loop 202 Freeway, Shopping and Entertainment and this rental will not last long! Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today!

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,687.50, Available 3/1/19
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3054 South Shelby have any available units?
3054 South Shelby doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3054 South Shelby have?
Some of 3054 South Shelby's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3054 South Shelby currently offering any rent specials?
3054 South Shelby is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3054 South Shelby pet-friendly?
Yes, 3054 South Shelby is pet friendly.
Does 3054 South Shelby offer parking?
No, 3054 South Shelby does not offer parking.
Does 3054 South Shelby have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3054 South Shelby does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3054 South Shelby have a pool?
No, 3054 South Shelby does not have a pool.
Does 3054 South Shelby have accessible units?
No, 3054 South Shelby does not have accessible units.
Does 3054 South Shelby have units with dishwashers?
No, 3054 South Shelby does not have units with dishwashers.
