All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 3033 N Sawyer --.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
3033 N Sawyer --
Last updated April 1 2019 at 5:00 PM

3033 N Sawyer --

3033 North Sawyer · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3033 North Sawyer, Mesa, AZ 85207
Las Sendas

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Great Home in Gated Golf Course Community! One Bedroom and Bathroom Downstairs.Newer carpet, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Master Bedroom has a 2 way gas fireplace with a large sitting room,vaulted ceilings, double sinks, separate shower and tub, his and her closets and a viewing deck. Formal Living Room, Dining Room and Family Room. Large Laundry Room with built in cabinets. Nice kitchen with corian counter tops, center island and breakfast room. Large professionally landscaped backyard with a pebble-tec pool and water feature. This home also has a water softener, 3 car garage and wood blinds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3033 N Sawyer -- have any available units?
3033 N Sawyer -- doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3033 N Sawyer -- have?
Some of 3033 N Sawyer --'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3033 N Sawyer -- currently offering any rent specials?
3033 N Sawyer -- is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3033 N Sawyer -- pet-friendly?
No, 3033 N Sawyer -- is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 3033 N Sawyer -- offer parking?
Yes, 3033 N Sawyer -- offers parking.
Does 3033 N Sawyer -- have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3033 N Sawyer -- does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3033 N Sawyer -- have a pool?
Yes, 3033 N Sawyer -- has a pool.
Does 3033 N Sawyer -- have accessible units?
No, 3033 N Sawyer -- does not have accessible units.
Does 3033 N Sawyer -- have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3033 N Sawyer -- has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

544 Southern
544 E Southern Ave
Mesa, AZ 85210
Dana Park Apartments
1440 S Val Vista Dr
Mesa, AZ 85204
Indigo Springs
1464 S Stapley Dr
Mesa, AZ 85204
Sandal Ridge Apartments
645 N Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
Waterford Place
1055 W Baseline Rd
Mesa, AZ 85210
Tierra Del Sol
1711 S Extension Rd
Mesa, AZ 85210
Candela Park
57 N Alma School Rd
Mesa, AZ 85201
Lindsay Palms
2855 E Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85204

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College