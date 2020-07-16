2963 North Sonoran Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground garage

Stunning, upgraded 3 bedroom and 3 bathroom home in Mesa! Gorgeous wood flooring in all the right places and ceiling fans throughout. Open floor plan, spacious living area leads to the incredible kitchen with off white cabinets and granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and pantry. Huge master bedroom with walk-in closet and incredible balcony! Beautiful master bathroom with dual vanity and separate toilet room. Great laundry room with new washer and dryer and lots of storage. Covered back patio with pavers and a two-car garage. The community offers a splash pad, shaded playground, grass fields, and walking paths. Close to the airport, ASU, great food, and entertainment!



Pets: 2 small pets will be considered. $250 pet deposit and $35 monthly pet will apply if approved.



APPLY NOW: Click Here

This beautiful home will go fast, apply today!



Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

$200 One Time lease signing fee due at move-in

4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee



Residential Benefit Package is $28 per month and is required for all On Q Property Management Lease Agreements. Click the link below to view all the amazing benefits that are included in the benefits package. https://www.onqpm.com/resident-benefits-pa...



We do business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act. *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.



ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU HAVE VIEWED THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.