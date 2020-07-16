All apartments in Mesa
2963 North Sonoran Hills
Last updated July 8 2020 at 5:54 PM

2963 North Sonoran Hills

2963 North Sonoran Hills · (480) 696-6776
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2963 North Sonoran Hills, Mesa, AZ 85207
Las Sendas

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2037 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
Stunning, upgraded 3 bedroom and 3 bathroom home in Mesa! Gorgeous wood flooring in all the right places and ceiling fans throughout. Open floor plan, spacious living area leads to the incredible kitchen with off white cabinets and granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and pantry. Huge master bedroom with walk-in closet and incredible balcony! Beautiful master bathroom with dual vanity and separate toilet room. Great laundry room with new washer and dryer and lots of storage. Covered back patio with pavers and a two-car garage. The community offers a splash pad, shaded playground, grass fields, and walking paths. Close to the airport, ASU, great food, and entertainment!

Pets: 2 small pets will be considered. $250 pet deposit and $35 monthly pet will apply if approved.

APPLY NOW: Click Here
This beautiful home will go fast, apply today!

Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
$200 One Time lease signing fee due at move-in
4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

Residential Benefit Package is $28 per month and is required for all On Q Property Management Lease Agreements. Click the link below to view all the amazing benefits that are included in the benefits package. https://www.onqpm.com/resident-benefits-pa...

We do business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act. *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU HAVE VIEWED THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2963 North Sonoran Hills have any available units?
2963 North Sonoran Hills has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2963 North Sonoran Hills have?
Some of 2963 North Sonoran Hills's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2963 North Sonoran Hills currently offering any rent specials?
2963 North Sonoran Hills is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2963 North Sonoran Hills pet-friendly?
No, 2963 North Sonoran Hills is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 2963 North Sonoran Hills offer parking?
Yes, 2963 North Sonoran Hills offers parking.
Does 2963 North Sonoran Hills have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2963 North Sonoran Hills offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2963 North Sonoran Hills have a pool?
No, 2963 North Sonoran Hills does not have a pool.
Does 2963 North Sonoran Hills have accessible units?
No, 2963 North Sonoran Hills does not have accessible units.
Does 2963 North Sonoran Hills have units with dishwashers?
No, 2963 North Sonoran Hills does not have units with dishwashers.
