Mesa, AZ
2957 N BRIGHTON --
Last updated November 2 2019 at 6:15 PM

2957 N BRIGHTON --

2957 North Brighton · No Longer Available
Location

2957 North Brighton, Mesa, AZ 85207
Las Sendas

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
UPGRADED & IMMACULATE 3 BR, 2.5 BA, 1,961 sf home in the gated community of Desert Creek @ Las Sendas. Modern open floor plan features a spacious great room with two large sliding doors open to a charming patio & yard with artificial grass. The gorgeous open kitchen features white cabinets, granite counters, separate pantry & stainless appliances. Upstairs features a large master suite and spacious bath with a walk-in shower, vanity with granite counters & double sinks, and large walk-in closet. Two additional BR's, full bath & laundry room upstairs. Spacious two car garage too! Great location mins. to Las Sendas Elementary, 202 Freeway, LA Fitness, Starbucks, In-N-Out, Orange Theory, Sprouts & hiking/biking trails. Washer, Dryer & Fridge included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2957 N BRIGHTON -- have any available units?
2957 N BRIGHTON -- doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2957 N BRIGHTON -- have?
Some of 2957 N BRIGHTON --'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2957 N BRIGHTON -- currently offering any rent specials?
2957 N BRIGHTON -- is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2957 N BRIGHTON -- pet-friendly?
No, 2957 N BRIGHTON -- is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 2957 N BRIGHTON -- offer parking?
Yes, 2957 N BRIGHTON -- offers parking.
Does 2957 N BRIGHTON -- have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2957 N BRIGHTON -- offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2957 N BRIGHTON -- have a pool?
No, 2957 N BRIGHTON -- does not have a pool.
Does 2957 N BRIGHTON -- have accessible units?
No, 2957 N BRIGHTON -- does not have accessible units.
Does 2957 N BRIGHTON -- have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2957 N BRIGHTON -- has units with dishwashers.
