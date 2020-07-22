2957 N BRIGHTON

Amenities

UPGRADED & IMMACULATE 3 BR, 2.5 BA, 1,961 sf home in the gated community of Desert Creek @ Las Sendas. Modern open floor plan features a spacious great room with two large sliding doors open to a charming patio & yard with artificial grass. The gorgeous open kitchen features white cabinets, granite counters, separate pantry & stainless appliances. Upstairs features a large master suite and spacious bath with a walk-in shower, vanity with granite counters & double sinks, and large walk-in closet. Two additional BR's, full bath & laundry room upstairs. Spacious two car garage too! Great location mins. to Las Sendas Elementary, 202 Freeway, LA Fitness, Starbucks, In-N-Out, Orange Theory, Sprouts & hiking/biking trails. Washer, Dryer & Fridge included!