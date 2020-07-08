2705 W Mendoza Ave

Amenities

Do NOT miss this Dobson Ranch home ... BIG corner lot with N/S exposure * Great mix of tile and hardwood type floors t/o * Living room with custom paint, Formal Dining room & BIG family room off the kitchen overlooking the back yard fit for entertainers * Kitchen features a breakfast bar, REFRIGERATOR, B/I microwave, dishwasher, pass-thru window to backyard * Each bedroom has a ceiling fan * FULL hall bath * Master suite features a custom walk-in shower with 2 shower heads, dual vanities, personal AC unit, BIG walk-in closet and door to patio & pool area * Backyard features a pebble-sheen pool, HUGE covered patio, grass area, block fencing for privacy * Pool is fenced with temp fencing * 2 car garage * Dobson Ranch amenities of lakes, clubhouse, walking trails, etc * Close to freeways, Entertainment, shopping, Library * Dobson Ranch has all sorts of activities in the neighborhood monthly * Don't miss this great house call Robin at MBA Real Estate 480-254-9366 $40 application fee per adult $200 up front admin fee 4% monthly tax/admin fee $250 fee per pet upon owner approval $2150 security deposit for qualified tenant