Last updated May 27 2020 at 7:36 AM

2705 W Mendoza Ave

2705 West Mendoza Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2705 West Mendoza Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85202
Dobson Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Do NOT miss this Dobson Ranch home ... BIG corner lot with N/S exposure * Great mix of tile and hardwood type floors t/o * Living room with custom paint, Formal Dining room & BIG family room off the kitchen overlooking the back yard fit for entertainers * Kitchen features a breakfast bar, REFRIGERATOR, B/I microwave, dishwasher, pass-thru window to backyard * Each bedroom has a ceiling fan * FULL hall bath * Master suite features a custom walk-in shower with 2 shower heads, dual vanities, personal AC unit, BIG walk-in closet and door to patio & pool area * Backyard features a pebble-sheen pool, HUGE covered patio, grass area, block fencing for privacy * Pool is fenced with temp fencing * 2 car garage * Dobson Ranch amenities of lakes, clubhouse, walking trails, etc * Close to freeways, Entertainment, shopping, Library * Dobson Ranch has all sorts of activities in the neighborhood monthly * Don't miss this great house call Robin at MBA Real Estate 480-254-9366 $40 application fee per adult $200 up front admin fee 4% monthly tax/admin fee $250 fee per pet upon owner approval $2150 security deposit for qualified tenant

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2705 W Mendoza Ave have any available units?
2705 W Mendoza Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2705 W Mendoza Ave have?
Some of 2705 W Mendoza Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2705 W Mendoza Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2705 W Mendoza Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2705 W Mendoza Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2705 W Mendoza Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2705 W Mendoza Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2705 W Mendoza Ave offers parking.
Does 2705 W Mendoza Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2705 W Mendoza Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2705 W Mendoza Ave have a pool?
Yes, 2705 W Mendoza Ave has a pool.
Does 2705 W Mendoza Ave have accessible units?
No, 2705 W Mendoza Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2705 W Mendoza Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2705 W Mendoza Ave has units with dishwashers.

