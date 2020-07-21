All apartments in Mesa
2705 South Valle Verde

2705 South Valle Verde · No Longer Available
Location

2705 South Valle Verde, Mesa, AZ 85209

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
playground
pool
tennis court
Interactive 3D Virtual Tour https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=YwzVbPUwzAy

WELCOME HOME TO MULBERRY! This beautiful 2237 sq ft home nestled in the prestigious community of Mulberry features an open floor plan with tons of natural light; a den perfect for an office; 4 beds, 2.5 bath; ceiling fans. Fresh paint and artificial turf for low maintenance yard. Located Near Guadalupe and Signal Butte! Modern kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, plenty of cabinets w/crown molding, and island with breakfast bar and pendant lighting. Adorable master bedroom has gorgeous bath with double sinks, glass shower, and huge walk-in closet. The lovely laundry room is upstairs for all the functionality you'll need! Peaceful backyard is great for relaxing afternoons. Community includes pool, tennis, playgrounds, rec-center, and more. This home is ready to be yours! Pets depending on landlord approval.

For information and instructions on self-viewing this home please call 480-568-2666. To contact agent directly, please call/text Karen Heimbach at 480-662-4081 or email karen@brewerstrattonpm.com. To view all our available homes, please visit www.brewerstrattonpm.com.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:
Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,200, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,750, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2705 South Valle Verde have any available units?
2705 South Valle Verde doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2705 South Valle Verde have?
Some of 2705 South Valle Verde's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2705 South Valle Verde currently offering any rent specials?
2705 South Valle Verde is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2705 South Valle Verde pet-friendly?
Yes, 2705 South Valle Verde is pet friendly.
Does 2705 South Valle Verde offer parking?
No, 2705 South Valle Verde does not offer parking.
Does 2705 South Valle Verde have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2705 South Valle Verde does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2705 South Valle Verde have a pool?
Yes, 2705 South Valle Verde has a pool.
Does 2705 South Valle Verde have accessible units?
No, 2705 South Valle Verde does not have accessible units.
Does 2705 South Valle Verde have units with dishwashers?
No, 2705 South Valle Verde does not have units with dishwashers.
