2705 South Valle Verde

Amenities
Interactive 3D Virtual Tour https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=YwzVbPUwzAy
WELCOME HOME TO MULBERRY! This beautiful 2237 sq ft home nestled in the prestigious community of Mulberry features an open floor plan with tons of natural light; a den perfect for an office; 4 beds, 2.5 bath; ceiling fans. Fresh paint and artificial turf for low maintenance yard. Located Near Guadalupe and Signal Butte! Modern kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, plenty of cabinets w/crown molding, and island with breakfast bar and pendant lighting. Adorable master bedroom has gorgeous bath with double sinks, glass shower, and huge walk-in closet. The lovely laundry room is upstairs for all the functionality you'll need! Peaceful backyard is great for relaxing afternoons. Community includes pool, tennis, playgrounds, rec-center, and more. This home is ready to be yours! Pets depending on landlord approval.
For information and instructions on self-viewing this home please call 480-568-2666. To contact agent directly, please call/text Karen Heimbach at 480-662-4081 or email karen@brewerstrattonpm.com. To view all our available homes, please visit www.brewerstrattonpm.com.
BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!
Our Fee Structure:
Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable
*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*
"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*
Rental Terms: Rent: $2,200, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,750, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.