All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 2658 S Keene.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
2658 S Keene
Last updated October 20 2019 at 7:34 AM

2658 S Keene

2658 South Keene · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Augusta Ranch
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2658 South Keene, Mesa, AZ 85209
Augusta Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful single level home with 2 bedrooms plus an open den/office, 2 bathrooms in Augusta Ranch off Ellsworth & Guadalupe in Mesa. Great room and kitchen have new wood look tile planking, carpeting in bedrooms, ceiling fans throughout, all appliances provided and walk in pantry/laundry area. Backs up to a greenbelt area with view fence, ideal for long walks, jogs or biking. The front & backyards are desert landscaping. Owner pays HOA fees and maintains front yard trees. Resident responsible for utilities and yard maintenance. Small dog accepted with Owner's approval, no cats please. If this house isn't perfect for you, please visit our website to see all our available rentals in the valley at www.farnsworth-ricks.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2658 S Keene have any available units?
2658 S Keene doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2658 S Keene have?
Some of 2658 S Keene's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2658 S Keene currently offering any rent specials?
2658 S Keene is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2658 S Keene pet-friendly?
Yes, 2658 S Keene is pet friendly.
Does 2658 S Keene offer parking?
No, 2658 S Keene does not offer parking.
Does 2658 S Keene have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2658 S Keene offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2658 S Keene have a pool?
No, 2658 S Keene does not have a pool.
Does 2658 S Keene have accessible units?
No, 2658 S Keene does not have accessible units.
Does 2658 S Keene have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2658 S Keene has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Palms at Augusta Ranch
9335 E Baseline Rd
Mesa, AZ 85209
Alantra
510 S Extension Rd
Mesa, AZ 85210
Stonegate Furnished Apartments
825 S Alma School Rd
Mesa, AZ 85210
Superstition Canyon
1247 S 96th St
Mesa, AZ 85209
The Madison
520 N Mesa Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
BB Living at Eastmark
5150 South Inspirian Parkway
Mesa, AZ 85212
Delano
1800 E Covina St
Mesa, AZ 85203
Craft @ Gilbert and Baseline
1930 South 24th Street
Mesa, AZ 85204

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 Bedroom ApartmentsMesa 2 Bedroom Apartments
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pools
Mesa Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchComite De Families En AccionThe Groves
Kleinman ParkNcraMesa Grande
Augusta RanchFiesta Park Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College