2658 S Keene

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful single level home with 2 bedrooms plus an open den/office, 2 bathrooms in Augusta Ranch off Ellsworth & Guadalupe in Mesa. Great room and kitchen have new wood look tile planking, carpeting in bedrooms, ceiling fans throughout, all appliances provided and walk in pantry/laundry area. Backs up to a greenbelt area with view fence, ideal for long walks, jogs or biking. The front & backyards are desert landscaping. Owner pays HOA fees and maintains front yard trees. Resident responsible for utilities and yard maintenance. Small dog accepted with Owner's approval, no cats please. If this house isn't perfect for you, please visit our website to see all our available rentals in the valley at www.farnsworth-ricks.com.