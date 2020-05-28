All apartments in Mesa
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:24 AM

2626 North Athena

2626 North Athena · No Longer Available
Location

2626 North Athena, Mesa, AZ 85207
Las Sendas

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
putting green
garage
hot tub
3 BEDROOM WITH PRIVATE SPA in the ENCLAVE OF WINDSONG, located in the upscale community of Las Sendas. Situated across from a Community Pool. Includes Access to Additional Las Sendas Amenities. Private, Landscaped Backyard, which features: Covered Patio, Spa, Artificial Turf & Putting Green. The Kitchen includes a Complete Appliance Package, a Gas Range, Built-in Microwave & Refrigerator, Soft-Close Cabinet Drawers, Pantry & Granite Counter Tops Interior Laundry Room includes the Washer & Dryer and Cabinets, 2-Car Garage with Built-In Cabinets. Gas water heater and stove.

Advertising notice: refundable fees include $55.00 per adult application fee that is not refundable and $250.00 administration fee after approval. No smoking is allowed at or on the property and pet restrictions may apply.
Renter's Insurance is required.

The following CC&R's apply to the property's homeowners association. You will be agreeing to abide by them in your lease agreement and we recommend that you read them completely. https://drive.google.com/file/d/1je6P5hSv4gD89d5AbYUMhw8fbvP8W2F9/view?usp=sharing

For questions or additional information call Charlie 602-321-4445

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,795, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,800, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2626 North Athena have any available units?
2626 North Athena doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2626 North Athena have?
Some of 2626 North Athena's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2626 North Athena currently offering any rent specials?
2626 North Athena isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2626 North Athena pet-friendly?
Yes, 2626 North Athena is pet friendly.
Does 2626 North Athena offer parking?
Yes, 2626 North Athena does offer parking.
Does 2626 North Athena have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2626 North Athena offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2626 North Athena have a pool?
Yes, 2626 North Athena has a pool.
Does 2626 North Athena have accessible units?
No, 2626 North Athena does not have accessible units.
Does 2626 North Athena have units with dishwashers?
No, 2626 North Athena does not have units with dishwashers.
