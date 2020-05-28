2626 North Athena

Amenities

3 BEDROOM WITH PRIVATE SPA in the ENCLAVE OF WINDSONG, located in the upscale community of Las Sendas. Situated across from a Community Pool. Includes Access to Additional Las Sendas Amenities. Private, Landscaped Backyard, which features: Covered Patio, Spa, Artificial Turf & Putting Green. The Kitchen includes a Complete Appliance Package, a Gas Range, Built-in Microwave & Refrigerator, Soft-Close Cabinet Drawers, Pantry & Granite Counter Tops Interior Laundry Room includes the Washer & Dryer and Cabinets, 2-Car Garage with Built-In Cabinets. Gas water heater and stove.



Advertising notice: refundable fees include $55.00 per adult application fee that is not refundable and $250.00 administration fee after approval. No smoking is allowed at or on the property and pet restrictions may apply.

Renter's Insurance is required.



The following CC&R's apply to the property's homeowners association. You will be agreeing to abide by them in your lease agreement and we recommend that you read them completely. https://drive.google.com/file/d/1je6P5hSv4gD89d5AbYUMhw8fbvP8W2F9/view?usp=sharing



For questions or additional information call Charlie 602-321-4445



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,795, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,800, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed

