2620 N 58TH Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace bbq/grill microwave

This well cared for home is primed for a new tenant! Enjoy your privacy when company comes by having all of the bedrooms upstairs. Conveniently located downstairs is the Kitchen, Breakfast bar, dining and living rooms. Your guests will have access to the powder room on the main level as well, all the while preserving the privacy of your bedrooms on the second level. Bring your BBQ grill and enjoy the grassy yard out back that is on an automated watering system. A New Washer and Dryer included!