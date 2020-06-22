All apartments in Mesa
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
2620 N 58TH Street
Last updated May 15 2019 at 2:07 PM

2620 N 58TH Street

2620 North 58th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2620 North 58th Street, Mesa, AZ 85215
The Wells

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
bbq/grill
microwave
This well cared for home is primed for a new tenant! Enjoy your privacy when company comes by having all of the bedrooms upstairs. Conveniently located downstairs is the Kitchen, Breakfast bar, dining and living rooms. Your guests will have access to the powder room on the main level as well, all the while preserving the privacy of your bedrooms on the second level. Bring your BBQ grill and enjoy the grassy yard out back that is on an automated watering system. A New Washer and Dryer included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2620 N 58TH Street have any available units?
2620 N 58TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2620 N 58TH Street have?
Some of 2620 N 58TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2620 N 58TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
2620 N 58TH Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2620 N 58TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 2620 N 58TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 2620 N 58TH Street offer parking?
No, 2620 N 58TH Street does not offer parking.
Does 2620 N 58TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2620 N 58TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2620 N 58TH Street have a pool?
No, 2620 N 58TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 2620 N 58TH Street have accessible units?
No, 2620 N 58TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2620 N 58TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2620 N 58TH Street has units with dishwashers.
