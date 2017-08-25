All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 2565 South Signal Butte Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
2565 South Signal Butte Road
Last updated April 24 2020 at 10:15 PM

2565 South Signal Butte Road

2565 South Signal Butte Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2565 South Signal Butte Road, Mesa, AZ 85209

Amenities

on-site laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
putting green
garage
Freshly painted interior, newer ''hardwood'' vinyl plank flooring. Stunning floor plan features
large great room with 10'' ceilings, built in entertainment niches, gas fireplace and dramatic dining area featuring circular tray ceiling. Ample kitchen features
staggered cabinets and black appliances. Also has large pantry and tons of counter space and breakfast bar. Laundry room off of kitchen and double garage.
Double door entry to office or 3rd bedroom (has closet). Walk down the hall to the guest bath with tub/shower combo. Then to the 2nd bedroom that is split from the rest of the house. High ceilings, ceiling fan and large closet. Covered patio in cute back yard is the perfect size! Small friendly gated community features pool and putting green.

Gate code is #2226. Vacant on lockbox on gas meter. Email agent for status and all questions. $40 credit/person over 18. $200 initial admin fee, 2% per month monthly admin fee. Apply & pay for credit at www.rch-az.com, click ''tenant services'' then ''apply now''.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2565 South Signal Butte Road have any available units?
2565 South Signal Butte Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2565 South Signal Butte Road have?
Some of 2565 South Signal Butte Road's amenities include on-site laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2565 South Signal Butte Road currently offering any rent specials?
2565 South Signal Butte Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2565 South Signal Butte Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2565 South Signal Butte Road is pet friendly.
Does 2565 South Signal Butte Road offer parking?
Yes, 2565 South Signal Butte Road offers parking.
Does 2565 South Signal Butte Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2565 South Signal Butte Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2565 South Signal Butte Road have a pool?
Yes, 2565 South Signal Butte Road has a pool.
Does 2565 South Signal Butte Road have accessible units?
No, 2565 South Signal Butte Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2565 South Signal Butte Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2565 South Signal Butte Road does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Village at Lindsay Park
1441 S Lindsay Rd
Mesa, AZ 85204
Twin Palms
1101 S Sycamore
Mesa, AZ 85202
Stone Canyon
5210 E Hampton Ave
Mesa, AZ 85206
Residences on First
59 West 1st Avenue
Mesa, AZ 85210
Superstition Vista
450 S Acacia
Mesa, AZ 85204
Emerald Apartments
1030 S Dobson Rd
Mesa, AZ 85202
The Mark at 87
708 N Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
Broadway Vista Apartments
2107 W Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85202

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College