2565 South Signal Butte Road

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool putting green garage

Freshly painted interior, newer ''hardwood'' vinyl plank flooring. Stunning floor plan features

large great room with 10'' ceilings, built in entertainment niches, gas fireplace and dramatic dining area featuring circular tray ceiling. Ample kitchen features

staggered cabinets and black appliances. Also has large pantry and tons of counter space and breakfast bar. Laundry room off of kitchen and double garage.

Double door entry to office or 3rd bedroom (has closet). Walk down the hall to the guest bath with tub/shower combo. Then to the 2nd bedroom that is split from the rest of the house. High ceilings, ceiling fan and large closet. Covered patio in cute back yard is the perfect size! Small friendly gated community features pool and putting green.



