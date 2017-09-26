2563 E Glade Ave

Amenities
Available 09/15/19 Cute family home - Property Id: 146399
Darling home with so many upgrades and current style features!! This great room floor plan has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. Open concept living area with great kitchen, granite tile counters, stainless appliances, 20'' neutral tile and a lovely fireplace. Master bath has beautiful new subway tile shower. Area off kitchen would be wonderful office or playroom! Newer upgraded ceiling fans and light fixtures. 2-car garage. Large lot-enjoy family fun!! Home is tucked in established neighborhood, near elementary school, shopping and freeway.
