2563 E Glade Ave
Last updated August 15 2019 at 10:34 AM

2563 E Glade Ave

2563 East Glade Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2563 East Glade Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85204

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available 09/15/19 Cute family home - Property Id: 146399

Darling home with so many upgrades and current style features!! This great room floor plan has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. Open concept living area with great kitchen, granite tile counters, stainless appliances, 20'' neutral tile and a lovely fireplace. Master bath has beautiful new subway tile shower. Area off kitchen would be wonderful office or playroom! Newer upgraded ceiling fans and light fixtures. 2-car garage. Large lot-enjoy family fun!! Home is tucked in established neighborhood, near elementary school, shopping and freeway.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/146399p
Property Id 146399

(RLNE5088262)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2563 E Glade Ave have any available units?
2563 E Glade Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2563 E Glade Ave have?
Some of 2563 E Glade Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2563 E Glade Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2563 E Glade Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2563 E Glade Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2563 E Glade Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2563 E Glade Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2563 E Glade Ave offers parking.
Does 2563 E Glade Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2563 E Glade Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2563 E Glade Ave have a pool?
No, 2563 E Glade Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2563 E Glade Ave have accessible units?
No, 2563 E Glade Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2563 E Glade Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2563 E Glade Ave has units with dishwashers.
