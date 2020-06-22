2543 North Doral Circle

Amenities

STUNNING 2 Bed / 2 Bath in Camelot Golf Club Estates!



This home is conveniently located near the 202 and San Tan Mall! It has a two car garage and is cable ready! The interior has beautiful paint and flooring. The kitchen has wood cabinets and nice countertops. The living room is really open, which is great for entertaining! The community has a pool and playground!



Call our leasing team at (480) 696-6776 or email leasing@onqpm.com



View our available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/



Qualifications and Fee Structure:



- Security Deposit is equal to 1 month's rent (75% refundable)



- $45 non-refundable application fee per adult (18+)



- $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (1 DOG UNDER 15 LBS OR 1 CAT)



- $200 one time lease signing fee due at move in



- 12-month lease term minimum



- 3.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee



- Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)



- Visit our website for additional information



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.