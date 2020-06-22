All apartments in Mesa
2543 North Doral Circle
2543 North Doral Circle

Location

2543 North Doral Circle, Mesa, AZ 85215

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
playground
STUNNING 2 Bed / 2 Bath in Camelot Golf Club Estates!

This home is conveniently located near the 202 and San Tan Mall! It has a two car garage and is cable ready! The interior has beautiful paint and flooring. The kitchen has wood cabinets and nice countertops. The living room is really open, which is great for entertaining! The community has a pool and playground!

Call our leasing team at (480) 696-6776 or email leasing@onqpm.com

View our available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Qualifications and Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1 month's rent (75% refundable)

- $45 non-refundable application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (1 DOG UNDER 15 LBS OR 1 CAT)

- $200 one time lease signing fee due at move in

- 12-month lease term minimum

- 3.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

- Visit our website for additional information

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2543 North Doral Circle have any available units?
2543 North Doral Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2543 North Doral Circle have?
Some of 2543 North Doral Circle's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2543 North Doral Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2543 North Doral Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2543 North Doral Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 2543 North Doral Circle is pet friendly.
Does 2543 North Doral Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2543 North Doral Circle does offer parking.
Does 2543 North Doral Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2543 North Doral Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2543 North Doral Circle have a pool?
Yes, 2543 North Doral Circle has a pool.
Does 2543 North Doral Circle have accessible units?
No, 2543 North Doral Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2543 North Doral Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2543 North Doral Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
