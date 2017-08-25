All apartments in Mesa
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
2504 E IMPALA Avenue
Last updated October 24 2019

2504 E IMPALA Avenue

2504 East Impala Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2504 East Impala Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85204
Jerome Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Wow, not too many single family homes in Gilbert School district for this rental rate! Hurry before it's gone. This 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath home is just the right size for a young family or retiree's! You'll enter into a nice sized living room with ceiling fan & neutral carpet. Then on into the kitchen with tile floors & oak cabinets, there's also a small open den off the kitchen for your home office. Then moving on thru the sliding glass door you'll find a separately heated & cooled AZ room with newer carpet & door that takes you to the laundry room or out to the nice sized yard! Down the hall from the living room are the 2 Bedrooms, the master has big closet & direct access to the bathroom, guest bedroom faces the front of home & is across from the bathroom. RV gate & carport too plus no HOA!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2504 E IMPALA Avenue have any available units?
2504 E IMPALA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2504 E IMPALA Avenue have?
Some of 2504 E IMPALA Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2504 E IMPALA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2504 E IMPALA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2504 E IMPALA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2504 E IMPALA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 2504 E IMPALA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2504 E IMPALA Avenue offers parking.
Does 2504 E IMPALA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2504 E IMPALA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2504 E IMPALA Avenue have a pool?
No, 2504 E IMPALA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2504 E IMPALA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2504 E IMPALA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2504 E IMPALA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2504 E IMPALA Avenue has units with dishwashers.

