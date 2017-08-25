2504 E IMPALA Avenue

Amenities

Wow, not too many single family homes in Gilbert School district for this rental rate! Hurry before it's gone. This 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath home is just the right size for a young family or retiree's! You'll enter into a nice sized living room with ceiling fan & neutral carpet. Then on into the kitchen with tile floors & oak cabinets, there's also a small open den off the kitchen for your home office. Then moving on thru the sliding glass door you'll find a separately heated & cooled AZ room with newer carpet & door that takes you to the laundry room or out to the nice sized yard! Down the hall from the living room are the 2 Bedrooms, the master has big closet & direct access to the bathroom, guest bedroom faces the front of home & is across from the bathroom. RV gate & carport too plus no HOA!!