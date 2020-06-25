All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 2433 East Fox Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
2433 East Fox Street
Last updated May 1 2019 at 8:20 PM

2433 East Fox Street

2433 East Fox Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2433 East Fox Street, Mesa, AZ 85213

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is a must see! An open floor plan located in the heart of Mesa near Lindsay and Brown! Close to freeways, hospitals, shopping, schools and restaurants! Too many upgrades to list! Custom concrete driveway, custom concrete countertops in kitchen, laminate flooring, upgraded synthetic grass in backyard, remodeled bathrooms, neutral paint and flooring interior, private diving pool, etc. This home has been remodeled and meticulously taken care of! Pool Service included in lease price!

Call Janna Welch @ (480) 568-2666 or email janna@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2433 East Fox Street have any available units?
2433 East Fox Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2433 East Fox Street have?
Some of 2433 East Fox Street's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2433 East Fox Street currently offering any rent specials?
2433 East Fox Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2433 East Fox Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2433 East Fox Street is pet friendly.
Does 2433 East Fox Street offer parking?
No, 2433 East Fox Street does not offer parking.
Does 2433 East Fox Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2433 East Fox Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2433 East Fox Street have a pool?
Yes, 2433 East Fox Street has a pool.
Does 2433 East Fox Street have accessible units?
No, 2433 East Fox Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2433 East Fox Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2433 East Fox Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vista Grove
1320 S Val Vista Dr
Mesa, AZ 85204
Avilla Lehi Crossing
3425 East Thomas Road
Mesa, AZ 85213
Villetta Apartments
1840 W Emelita Ave
Mesa, AZ 85202
Sonoran Palms
900 N Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
Woodstream Village
1230 N Mesa Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
Gentry's Walk Apartments
1313 South Val Vista Drive
Mesa, AZ 85204
Indian Springs
1031 S Stewart
Mesa, AZ 85202
Glen at Mesa
1233 N Mesa Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College