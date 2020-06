Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Spacious 4 Bed/2 Bath In Mesa - This 2261 SF home has a living room plus a huge family room directly off the kitchen. Kitchen has lots of counter space and plenty of cabinets. 4 good-sized bedrooms and 2 full baths. Floors are all tile, hardwood and some vinyl so all are easy to care for.



Additional Fees:



$100 Placement Fee

2% City Tax

1.5% Monthly Admin Fee

$35 Application Fee Per Adult

$1425 Security Deposit



(RLNE1911388)