Last updated January 24 2020 at 12:20 PM

235 N 22nd Pl Unit 531

235 North 22nd Place · No Longer Available
Location

235 North 22nd Place, Mesa, AZ 85213

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully remodeled home in Mesa! Bright and happy with so much character! Newer flooring and paint, gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances, 2 car garage, one bedroom downstairs, two bedrooms upstairs, covered patio and more!

Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee Per Adult.
One-time Resident Admin fee of $235.
No pets allowed
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Property Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5467893)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 235 N 22nd Pl Unit 531 have any available units?
235 N 22nd Pl Unit 531 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 235 N 22nd Pl Unit 531 have?
Some of 235 N 22nd Pl Unit 531's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 235 N 22nd Pl Unit 531 currently offering any rent specials?
235 N 22nd Pl Unit 531 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 235 N 22nd Pl Unit 531 pet-friendly?
No, 235 N 22nd Pl Unit 531 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 235 N 22nd Pl Unit 531 offer parking?
Yes, 235 N 22nd Pl Unit 531 offers parking.
Does 235 N 22nd Pl Unit 531 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 235 N 22nd Pl Unit 531 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 235 N 22nd Pl Unit 531 have a pool?
No, 235 N 22nd Pl Unit 531 does not have a pool.
Does 235 N 22nd Pl Unit 531 have accessible units?
No, 235 N 22nd Pl Unit 531 does not have accessible units.
Does 235 N 22nd Pl Unit 531 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 235 N 22nd Pl Unit 531 has units with dishwashers.
