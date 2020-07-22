235 N 22nd Pl Unit 531

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully remodeled home in Mesa! Bright and happy with so much character! Newer flooring and paint, gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances, 2 car garage, one bedroom downstairs, two bedrooms upstairs, covered patio and more!



Rental Terms:

$49 App Fee Per Adult.

One-time Resident Admin fee of $235.

No pets allowed

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant.



You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963. We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Property Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5467893)