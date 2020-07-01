All apartments in Mesa
Last updated June 22 2020 at 5:34 PM

2301 E UNIVERSITY Drive

2301 E University Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2301 E University Dr, Mesa, AZ 85213

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
courtyard
pool
Immaculate 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bathroom Central Mesa Townhouse with Access to Community Pool! **Brand New Carpet Just Installed** Unit Features Gated Courtyard Entry with Utility Closet, Spacious Living Room, Two Tone Paint Throughout, Perfect Mix of Carpet/Tile, Half Bath on Main Level, Kitchen with White Cabinetry and Stainless Appliances (Refrigerator Included), Breakfast Nook/Dining Area, Stacked Washer/Dryer Included As-Is, Full Hath Bath Upstairs and the list goes on. Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today! $150 Tenant Set Up, 2% Monthly Admin Fee. Pets with Owner/HOA Approval- No Cats

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2301 E UNIVERSITY Drive have any available units?
2301 E UNIVERSITY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2301 E UNIVERSITY Drive have?
Some of 2301 E UNIVERSITY Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2301 E UNIVERSITY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2301 E UNIVERSITY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2301 E UNIVERSITY Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2301 E UNIVERSITY Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2301 E UNIVERSITY Drive offer parking?
No, 2301 E UNIVERSITY Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2301 E UNIVERSITY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2301 E UNIVERSITY Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2301 E UNIVERSITY Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2301 E UNIVERSITY Drive has a pool.
Does 2301 E UNIVERSITY Drive have accessible units?
No, 2301 E UNIVERSITY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2301 E UNIVERSITY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2301 E UNIVERSITY Drive has units with dishwashers.

