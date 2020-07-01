2301 E UNIVERSITY Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly courtyard pool

Immaculate 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bathroom Central Mesa Townhouse with Access to Community Pool! **Brand New Carpet Just Installed** Unit Features Gated Courtyard Entry with Utility Closet, Spacious Living Room, Two Tone Paint Throughout, Perfect Mix of Carpet/Tile, Half Bath on Main Level, Kitchen with White Cabinetry and Stainless Appliances (Refrigerator Included), Breakfast Nook/Dining Area, Stacked Washer/Dryer Included As-Is, Full Hath Bath Upstairs and the list goes on. Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today! $150 Tenant Set Up, 2% Monthly Admin Fee. Pets with Owner/HOA Approval- No Cats