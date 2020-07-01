All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 2263 E. Hampton Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
2263 E. Hampton Ave.
Last updated December 31 2019 at 5:56 AM

2263 E. Hampton Ave.

2263 East Hampton Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2263 East Hampton Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85204

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great Mesa home with tons of upgrades inside. Tile and laminate flooring throughout, custom neutral paint, & a beautiful kitchen with white cabinets & stainless steel appliances. Two large bedrooms each with walk-in closets including the mater suite with a gorgeous tile shower. Enormous backyard with grassy area & RV gate! Biweekly Landscape Maintenance Included. Pets allowed with applicable pet deposits.
Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com.com

Call or text Leasing for details 602-672-1787
$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2263 E. Hampton Ave. have any available units?
2263 E. Hampton Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2263 E. Hampton Ave. have?
Some of 2263 E. Hampton Ave.'s amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2263 E. Hampton Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2263 E. Hampton Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2263 E. Hampton Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2263 E. Hampton Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 2263 E. Hampton Ave. offer parking?
No, 2263 E. Hampton Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 2263 E. Hampton Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2263 E. Hampton Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2263 E. Hampton Ave. have a pool?
No, 2263 E. Hampton Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2263 E. Hampton Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2263 E. Hampton Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2263 E. Hampton Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2263 E. Hampton Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Move Cross Country
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bella Victoria
1350 S Ellsworth Rd
Mesa, AZ 85209
La Costa at Dobson Ranch
1820 W Lindner Ave
Mesa, AZ 85202
Envision
1361 S Greenfield Rd
Mesa, AZ 85206
Central on Broadway
2145 W Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85202
Craft @ Gilbert and Baseline
1930 South 24th Street
Mesa, AZ 85204
Woodstream Village
1230 N Mesa Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
Avenue 8
1050 W 8th Ave
Mesa, AZ 85210
HUE97
9736 East Balsam Avenue
Mesa, AZ 85208

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College