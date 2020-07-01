2263 E. Hampton Ave.

Amenities
Great Mesa home with tons of upgrades inside. Tile and laminate flooring throughout, custom neutral paint, & a beautiful kitchen with white cabinets & stainless steel appliances. Two large bedrooms each with walk-in closets including the mater suite with a gorgeous tile shower. Enormous backyard with grassy area & RV gate! Biweekly Landscape Maintenance Included. Pets allowed with applicable pet deposits.
Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com.com
Call or text Leasing for details 602-672-1787
$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.