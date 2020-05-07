All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 2220 S CATARINA --.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
2220 S CATARINA --
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2220 S CATARINA --

2220 South Catarina · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Dobson Ranch
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2220 South Catarina, Mesa, AZ 85202
Dobson Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Fully furnished short term rental ~ 3 community pools, 7 lakes, walking and bike paths and so much more ~This home is comfortably furnished with over-sized furniture in in the living room. There are two dining areas to enjoy a home cooked meal, providing seating for up to 8. The kitchen is fully stocked with everything you need to cook. The master suite features a king size adjustable bed, a love seat, chair and flat screen TV. The en suite bathroom has a huge walk in closet. The guest bedroom has a plush queen size bed, chair and flat screen TV ~ You can't help but enjoy the wonderful AZ weather outside on the patio with multiple seating areas and propane BBQ grill.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2220 S CATARINA -- have any available units?
2220 S CATARINA -- doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2220 S CATARINA -- have?
Some of 2220 S CATARINA --'s amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2220 S CATARINA -- currently offering any rent specials?
2220 S CATARINA -- is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2220 S CATARINA -- pet-friendly?
No, 2220 S CATARINA -- is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 2220 S CATARINA -- offer parking?
Yes, 2220 S CATARINA -- offers parking.
Does 2220 S CATARINA -- have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2220 S CATARINA -- does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2220 S CATARINA -- have a pool?
Yes, 2220 S CATARINA -- has a pool.
Does 2220 S CATARINA -- have accessible units?
No, 2220 S CATARINA -- does not have accessible units.
Does 2220 S CATARINA -- have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2220 S CATARINA -- has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Posada by Mark-Taylor
2318 S Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85210
Twin Palms
1101 S Sycamore
Mesa, AZ 85202
Falcon Glen
4225 E University Dr
Mesa, AZ 85205
Urban Trails at the District
1620 W Southern Ave
Mesa, AZ 85202
Ascend at Red Mountain
2217 N Power Rd
Mesa, AZ 85215
Riverview Park
745 N Dobson Rd
Mesa, AZ 85201
Woodstream Village
1230 N Mesa Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
Reflections at Red Mountain
2601 E McKellips Rd
Mesa, AZ 85213

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College