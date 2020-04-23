2164 S RAVEN Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Lovely home on a huge private lot at the end of a cul-de-sac, with soaring ceilings, and split floor plan. Brand new paint throughout and new carpet in the four bedrooms. Ceiling fans in most rooms.Slate tile flooring in all traffic areas. Enjoy a cozy fire in the living/dining rm with vaulted ceilings. Upgraded bathrooms with travertine tiled showers. Abundant cupboard space in the wonderful kitchen, including fridge, stove, oven, microwave and RO system; open to a great room, with nice views of the large pool, in the coveted south facing backyard, including a spacious covered patio. The three car garage will house all your 'toys'. Landlord will cover pool maintenance for current rental rate. Pets are considered on an individual basis with a non-refundable pet deposit.