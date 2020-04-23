All apartments in Mesa
2164 S RAVEN Circle
2164 S RAVEN Circle

2164 South Raven Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2164 South Raven Circle, Mesa, AZ 85209
Superstition Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lovely home on a huge private lot at the end of a cul-de-sac, with soaring ceilings, and split floor plan. Brand new paint throughout and new carpet in the four bedrooms. Ceiling fans in most rooms.Slate tile flooring in all traffic areas. Enjoy a cozy fire in the living/dining rm with vaulted ceilings. Upgraded bathrooms with travertine tiled showers. Abundant cupboard space in the wonderful kitchen, including fridge, stove, oven, microwave and RO system; open to a great room, with nice views of the large pool, in the coveted south facing backyard, including a spacious covered patio. The three car garage will house all your 'toys'. Landlord will cover pool maintenance for current rental rate. Pets are considered on an individual basis with a non-refundable pet deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2164 S RAVEN Circle have any available units?
2164 S RAVEN Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2164 S RAVEN Circle have?
Some of 2164 S RAVEN Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2164 S RAVEN Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2164 S RAVEN Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2164 S RAVEN Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 2164 S RAVEN Circle is pet friendly.
Does 2164 S RAVEN Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2164 S RAVEN Circle offers parking.
Does 2164 S RAVEN Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2164 S RAVEN Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2164 S RAVEN Circle have a pool?
Yes, 2164 S RAVEN Circle has a pool.
Does 2164 S RAVEN Circle have accessible units?
No, 2164 S RAVEN Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2164 S RAVEN Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2164 S RAVEN Circle has units with dishwashers.
