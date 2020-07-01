All apartments in Mesa
Last updated February 5 2020 at 5:30 PM

214 North Fraser Drive

214 North Fraser Drive · No Longer Available
Location

214 North Fraser Drive, Mesa, AZ 85203
Fraser Fields

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
cats allowed
Clean, Move In ready, and totally updated. 20'' Tile, granite counters, designer cabinets, stainless steel appliances. Located Near Horne and University! Refrigerator, washer dryer! Back yard paradise for parties or relaxing. RV gate and parking, all on a huge lot. Tons of storage! Hurry! This will be gone fast! Call AJ Smith @ (480) 568-2666 or email AJ@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,993.75, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 214 North Fraser Drive have any available units?
214 North Fraser Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 214 North Fraser Drive have?
Some of 214 North Fraser Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 214 North Fraser Drive currently offering any rent specials?
214 North Fraser Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 214 North Fraser Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 214 North Fraser Drive is pet friendly.
Does 214 North Fraser Drive offer parking?
Yes, 214 North Fraser Drive offers parking.
Does 214 North Fraser Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 214 North Fraser Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 214 North Fraser Drive have a pool?
No, 214 North Fraser Drive does not have a pool.
Does 214 North Fraser Drive have accessible units?
No, 214 North Fraser Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 214 North Fraser Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 214 North Fraser Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

