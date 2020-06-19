All apartments in Mesa
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2112 East Diamond Avenue

2112 East Diamond Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2112 East Diamond Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85204
Fuller Ranch

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Amazing 4 bed, 2 bath home in Mesa! This house features a large lot with an RV gate and plenty of space for all your toys. A newly remodeled kitchen, open floor plan, and large master bedroom make it a dream home for any family! All stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops in the kitchen! Come and see this house while you have the chance! This house at 2112 E Diamond Ave in Mesa is ready for you to make it your new home! *Pet-friendly* *Monthly city tax 1.75%* Come tour this property and to apply on our website, www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2112 East Diamond Avenue have any available units?
2112 East Diamond Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2112 East Diamond Avenue have?
Some of 2112 East Diamond Avenue's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2112 East Diamond Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2112 East Diamond Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2112 East Diamond Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2112 East Diamond Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2112 East Diamond Avenue offer parking?
No, 2112 East Diamond Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2112 East Diamond Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2112 East Diamond Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2112 East Diamond Avenue have a pool?
No, 2112 East Diamond Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2112 East Diamond Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2112 East Diamond Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2112 East Diamond Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2112 East Diamond Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
