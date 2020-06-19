2112 East Diamond Avenue

Amenities

Amazing 4 bed, 2 bath home in Mesa! This house features a large lot with an RV gate and plenty of space for all your toys. A newly remodeled kitchen, open floor plan, and large master bedroom make it a dream home for any family! All stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops in the kitchen! Come and see this house while you have the chance! This house at 2112 E Diamond Ave in Mesa is ready for you to make it your new home! *Pet-friendly* *Monthly city tax 1.75%* Come tour this property and to apply on our website, www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.