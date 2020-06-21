2024 S BALDWIN

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Look no further for your new home! This pristine townhome has new flooring and carpet throughout & fresh new paint. A great room floorplan, this unit is light and bright! The kitchen opens to the great room & dining area. The downstairs also has an office or den that can be used for whatever you need.the space to be. A powder room is also located on the main level. Upstairs you will find the master bedroom suite, two secondary bedrooms with a hall bath & a laundry closet that includes a full size washer & dryer. An attached double garage will make you think this is a single family home! Just out the door & across the street is the community pool and the Augusta Ranch Golf Club is in walking distance down Baldwin. This is a great community located near the intersection of the 60 & the 202 and just minutes from great schools, shopping, restaurants and hiking!