Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
2024 S BALDWIN --
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:36 AM

2024 S BALDWIN --

2024 South Baldwin · No Longer Available
Location

2024 South Baldwin, Mesa, AZ 85209
Augusta Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Look no further for your new home! This pristine townhome has new flooring and carpet throughout & fresh new paint. A great room floorplan, this unit is light and bright! The kitchen opens to the great room & dining area. The downstairs also has an office or den that can be used for whatever you need.the space to be. A powder room is also located on the main level. Upstairs you will find the master bedroom suite, two secondary bedrooms with a hall bath & a laundry closet that includes a full size washer & dryer. An attached double garage will make you think this is a single family home! Just out the door & across the street is the community pool and the Augusta Ranch Golf Club is in walking distance down Baldwin. This is a great community located near the intersection of the 60 & the 202 and just minutes from great schools, shopping, restaurants and hiking!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2024 S BALDWIN -- have any available units?
2024 S BALDWIN -- doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2024 S BALDWIN -- have?
Some of 2024 S BALDWIN --'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2024 S BALDWIN -- currently offering any rent specials?
2024 S BALDWIN -- isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2024 S BALDWIN -- pet-friendly?
No, 2024 S BALDWIN -- is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 2024 S BALDWIN -- offer parking?
Yes, 2024 S BALDWIN -- does offer parking.
Does 2024 S BALDWIN -- have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2024 S BALDWIN -- offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2024 S BALDWIN -- have a pool?
Yes, 2024 S BALDWIN -- has a pool.
Does 2024 S BALDWIN -- have accessible units?
No, 2024 S BALDWIN -- does not have accessible units.
Does 2024 S BALDWIN -- have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2024 S BALDWIN -- has units with dishwashers.
