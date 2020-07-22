1960 N LAZONA Drive

1960 North Lazona Drive, Mesa, AZ 85203 Royal Palms
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Great location, RV GATE, large backyard, nice neighborhood, close to freeway. We Will need to see a reference letter from your current landlord and a your most recent paystub. People with no rental history do not qualify.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
