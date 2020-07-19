Amenities

1944 N. 83rd Place Available 02/01/19 Escalante Home Available For Rent

Gorgeous 3bd/3ba PLUS A DEN , 2180 Sq Ft single level home at Escalante at Mountain Bridge. Why wait for a new build when you could have this highly upgraded, newer home in the luxurious, gated Mountain Bridge community now! This home features staggered dark maple cabinets, granite counters. The retractable wall of glass from great room onto patio, is great for you and your guests to enjoy! Ceiling fans and window coverings add to the benefits... Fridge, Wash and Dryer not included. Client to verify all pertinent information to schools and measurements. Security deposit $2,200, Pet deposit of $400 per approved pet. City of Mesa Rental Tax 1.75%, Non refundable admin fee $150 upon approval and $30 a month Admin Fee. Renters Property Damage Coverage $9.50 Monthly.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2654871)