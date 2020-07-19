All apartments in Mesa
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1944 N. 83rd Place

1944 North 83rd Place · No Longer Available
Location

1944 North 83rd Place, Mesa, AZ 85207

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
pet friendly
1944 N. 83rd Place Available 02/01/19 Escalante Home Available For Rent - "Rent Discount Special $2000.00 plus fees for the first 3 months of a 1 year lease."
Gorgeous 3bd/3ba PLUS A DEN , 2180 Sq Ft single level home at Escalante at Mountain Bridge. Why wait for a new build when you could have this highly upgraded, newer home in the luxurious, gated Mountain Bridge community now! This home features staggered dark maple cabinets, granite counters. The retractable wall of glass from great room onto patio, is great for you and your guests to enjoy! Ceiling fans and window coverings add to the benefits... Fridge, Wash and Dryer not included. Client to verify all pertinent information to schools and measurements. Security deposit $2,200, Pet deposit of $400 per approved pet. City of Mesa Rental Tax 1.75%, Non refundable admin fee $150 upon approval and $30 a month Admin Fee. Renters Property Damage Coverage $9.50 Monthly.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2654871)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1944 N. 83rd Place have any available units?
1944 N. 83rd Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1944 N. 83rd Place have?
Some of 1944 N. 83rd Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1944 N. 83rd Place currently offering any rent specials?
1944 N. 83rd Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1944 N. 83rd Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1944 N. 83rd Place is pet friendly.
Does 1944 N. 83rd Place offer parking?
No, 1944 N. 83rd Place does not offer parking.
Does 1944 N. 83rd Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1944 N. 83rd Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1944 N. 83rd Place have a pool?
Yes, 1944 N. 83rd Place has a pool.
Does 1944 N. 83rd Place have accessible units?
No, 1944 N. 83rd Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1944 N. 83rd Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1944 N. 83rd Place does not have units with dishwashers.
