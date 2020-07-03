1931 South Noble

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Gorgeous Three Bedroom, Two Bathroom East Mesa Rental- Available Now! The Sierra Ranch II Community Features Community Pool, Sport Courts, Parks and is Just Minutes from Shopping, Dining and Entertainment with Quick Access to the US-60/Loop 202 Freeways and Beyond! Low Maintenance Gravel Yards, Spacious Living Area, Kitchen with Stainless Appliances, Dining Area/Breakfast Nook with Patio Exit, Full Hall Bath, Inside Laundry, Master Suite with Double Vanity, Separate Tub/Shower, Walk-In Closet and the list goes on! Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today! $150 Tenant Set Up, 1% Monthly Admin Fee. No Pets



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,595, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.