All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 1931 South Noble.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
1931 South Noble
Last updated April 14 2020 at 1:55 PM

1931 South Noble

1931 South Noble · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1931 South Noble, Mesa, AZ 85209

Amenities

patio / balcony
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Gorgeous Three Bedroom, Two Bathroom East Mesa Rental- Available Now! The Sierra Ranch II Community Features Community Pool, Sport Courts, Parks and is Just Minutes from Shopping, Dining and Entertainment with Quick Access to the US-60/Loop 202 Freeways and Beyond! Low Maintenance Gravel Yards, Spacious Living Area, Kitchen with Stainless Appliances, Dining Area/Breakfast Nook with Patio Exit, Full Hall Bath, Inside Laundry, Master Suite with Double Vanity, Separate Tub/Shower, Walk-In Closet and the list goes on! Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today! $150 Tenant Set Up, 1% Monthly Admin Fee. No Pets

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,595, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1931 South Noble have any available units?
1931 South Noble doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1931 South Noble have?
Some of 1931 South Noble's amenities include patio / balcony, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1931 South Noble currently offering any rent specials?
1931 South Noble is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1931 South Noble pet-friendly?
No, 1931 South Noble is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 1931 South Noble offer parking?
No, 1931 South Noble does not offer parking.
Does 1931 South Noble have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1931 South Noble does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1931 South Noble have a pool?
Yes, 1931 South Noble has a pool.
Does 1931 South Noble have accessible units?
No, 1931 South Noble does not have accessible units.
Does 1931 South Noble have units with dishwashers?
No, 1931 South Noble does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cielo on Gilbert
1710 S Gilbert Rd
Mesa, AZ 85204
Stone Canyon
5210 E Hampton Ave
Mesa, AZ 85206
Indigo Springs
1464 S Stapley Dr
Mesa, AZ 85204
Vista Grove
1320 S Val Vista Dr
Mesa, AZ 85204
The Hamptons
2055 E Hampton Ave
Mesa, AZ 85204
Ascend at Red Mountain
2217 N Power Rd
Mesa, AZ 85215
BB Living at Eastmark
5150 South Inspirian Parkway
Mesa, AZ 85212
The Nolan
945 W Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85210

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College