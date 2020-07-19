1924 E. Jacaranda Circle

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly fireplace extra storage

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Desirable location 3 bedroom 2 bath Home - 3-bedroom, 2 bath home with large living room and separate family room with wood burning fireplace. Home kitchen has abundant counter top space with granite counters, tile backsplash, walk in pantry, and ceramic tile in kitchen, family room and living room. Laundry room has built in sink and lots of additional storage. Home has large backyard with a mixture of grass and rock as well as a covered patio. Brand new interior paint and carpet January 2019. Front and Back yard landscaping included with rent. An additional monthly 1.5% admin fee and City of Mesa rental tax 2%. No Pets (Assistive animals are not considered pets). Property is occupied until end of July 2019.



(RLNE5040187)