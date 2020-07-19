All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 1905 North Center.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
1905 North Center
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1905 North Center

1905 North Center Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
NCRA
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1905 North Center Street, Mesa, AZ 85201
NCRA

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
This Fourplex is located at Center and McKellips in North Mesa. This 2 bedroom unit has one covered parking space. New Paint and Flooring throughtout interior. All Tile. The Cozy kitchen has new counter tops and painted white cabinets. Living room is good sized with a large window for natural lighting. Laundry facility on sight. 5% tax and administrative fee on rent Please visit our website at rpmeastvalley.com to schedule a showing at your convenience.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1905 North Center have any available units?
1905 North Center doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1905 North Center have?
Some of 1905 North Center's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1905 North Center currently offering any rent specials?
1905 North Center is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1905 North Center pet-friendly?
No, 1905 North Center is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 1905 North Center offer parking?
Yes, 1905 North Center offers parking.
Does 1905 North Center have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1905 North Center does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1905 North Center have a pool?
No, 1905 North Center does not have a pool.
Does 1905 North Center have accessible units?
No, 1905 North Center does not have accessible units.
Does 1905 North Center have units with dishwashers?
No, 1905 North Center does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Piedra by Mark-Taylor
4510 E Banner Gateway Dr
Mesa, AZ 85206
The Palms at Augusta Ranch
9335 E Baseline Rd
Mesa, AZ 85209
Villetta Apartments
1840 W Emelita Ave
Mesa, AZ 85202
Superstition Vista
450 S Acacia
Mesa, AZ 85204
Exchange on the 8
604 W 8th Ave
Mesa, AZ 85210
The Nolan
945 W Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85210
Indian Springs
1031 S Stewart
Mesa, AZ 85202
Avenue 8
1050 W 8th Ave
Mesa, AZ 85210

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pools
Mesa Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchComite De Families En AccionThe Groves
Kleinman ParkNcraMesa Grande
Augusta RanchFiesta Park Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College