1905 North Center

This Fourplex is located at Center and McKellips in North Mesa. This 2 bedroom unit has one covered parking space. New Paint and Flooring throughtout interior. All Tile. The Cozy kitchen has new counter tops and painted white cabinets. Living room is good sized with a large window for natural lighting. Laundry facility on sight. 5% tax and administrative fee on rent Please visit our website at rpmeastvalley.com to schedule a showing at your convenience.