This Fourplex is located at Center and McKellips in North Mesa. This 2 bedroom unit has one covered parking space. New Paint and Flooring throughtout interior. All Tile. The Cozy kitchen has new counter tops and painted white cabinets. Living room is good sized with a large window for natural lighting. Laundry facility on sight. 5% tax and administrative fee on rent Please visit our website at rpmeastvalley.com to schedule a showing at your convenience.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1905 North Center have any available units?
1905 North Center doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1905 North Center have?
Some of 1905 North Center's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1905 North Center currently offering any rent specials?
1905 North Center is not currently offering any rent specials.