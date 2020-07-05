All apartments in Mesa
Last updated October 4 2019 at 9:40 PM

1861 North Center Street

1861 North Center Street · No Longer Available
Location

1861 North Center Street, Mesa, AZ 85201
NCRA

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Walking inside the property, there is nice tile flooring, shutters covering all the windows, and new two-tone paint. Stunning kitchen with white cabinets and new handles. New light fixtures throughout. Beautiful bathroom flaunts a new vanity mirror and light fixture! This home is conveniently located near the 202! The home features covered parking and a shed for tons of storage! There is low-maintenance desert landscaping as well as neutral exterior paint. Trash is included!

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply( Some Breed Restrictions)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1861 North Center Street have any available units?
1861 North Center Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
Is 1861 North Center Street currently offering any rent specials?
1861 North Center Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1861 North Center Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1861 North Center Street is pet friendly.
Does 1861 North Center Street offer parking?
Yes, 1861 North Center Street offers parking.
Does 1861 North Center Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1861 North Center Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1861 North Center Street have a pool?
No, 1861 North Center Street does not have a pool.
Does 1861 North Center Street have accessible units?
No, 1861 North Center Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1861 North Center Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1861 North Center Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1861 North Center Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1861 North Center Street does not have units with air conditioning.

