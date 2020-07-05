1861 North Center Street

Amenities

Walking inside the property, there is nice tile flooring, shutters covering all the windows, and new two-tone paint. Stunning kitchen with white cabinets and new handles. New light fixtures throughout. Beautiful bathroom flaunts a new vanity mirror and light fixture! This home is conveniently located near the 202! The home features covered parking and a shed for tons of storage! There is low-maintenance desert landscaping as well as neutral exterior paint. Trash is included!



Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply( Some Breed Restrictions)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.