1835 E Farmdale Ave Available 08/10/19 4 Bedroom- Beautiful kitchen- Gilbert & Southern - SORRY NO SHOWINGS UNTIL 8/10/19
4 bedroom
2 bathroom
Tons of upgrades
Large island
Granite counters
Tile flooring
Ceiling fans throughout
Large storage
Washer/dryer hookups
2 car garage
Large backyard
Resident pays all utilities.
$1250.00 per month + 25.00 Tax
$1250.00 security deposit
No housing assistance programs accepted. No bad rental history allowed. Verifiable rental history required. Credit score over 595.
No evictions or judgments. Foreclosure & Discharged bankruptcy okay. Must have income of 2.5 times rent amount. Mngt will only hold unit off market for 2 weeks with approved application & hold fee.
Application available on our website- www.sundialaz.com - To apply please turn in completed application, 1 month paycheck stubs, $20 app fee and a copy of ID.
Offered by Sundial Real Estate - Courtney - Call 480-966-2170 or email Courtney@sundialaz.com
Equal housing opportunity. Member of the Association of Realtors D. Creason Designated broker
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE2590119)