All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 1835 E Farmdale Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
1835 E Farmdale Ave
Last updated July 10 2019 at 11:20 AM

1835 E Farmdale Ave

1835 East Farmdale Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1835 East Farmdale Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85204
Reed Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1835 E Farmdale Ave Available 08/10/19 4 Bedroom- Beautiful kitchen- Gilbert & Southern - SORRY NO SHOWINGS UNTIL 8/10/19

4 bedroom
2 bathroom
Tons of upgrades
Large island
Granite counters
Tile flooring
Ceiling fans throughout
Large storage
Washer/dryer hookups
2 car garage
Large backyard

Resident pays all utilities.

$1250.00 per month + 25.00 Tax
$1250.00 security deposit

No housing assistance programs accepted. No bad rental history allowed. Verifiable rental history required. Credit score over 595.

No evictions or judgments. Foreclosure & Discharged bankruptcy okay. Must have income of 2.5 times rent amount. Mngt will only hold unit off market for 2 weeks with approved application & hold fee.

Application available on our website- www.sundialaz.com - To apply please turn in completed application, 1 month paycheck stubs, $20 app fee and a copy of ID.

Offered by Sundial Real Estate - Courtney - Call 480-966-2170 or email Courtney@sundialaz.com

Equal housing opportunity. Member of the Association of Realtors D. Creason Designated broker

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2590119)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1835 E Farmdale Ave have any available units?
1835 E Farmdale Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1835 E Farmdale Ave have?
Some of 1835 E Farmdale Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1835 E Farmdale Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1835 E Farmdale Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1835 E Farmdale Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1835 E Farmdale Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 1835 E Farmdale Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1835 E Farmdale Ave offers parking.
Does 1835 E Farmdale Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1835 E Farmdale Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1835 E Farmdale Ave have a pool?
No, 1835 E Farmdale Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1835 E Farmdale Ave have accessible units?
No, 1835 E Farmdale Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1835 E Farmdale Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1835 E Farmdale Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Village at Lindsay Park
1441 S Lindsay Rd
Mesa, AZ 85204
Falcon Glen
4225 E University Dr
Mesa, AZ 85205
Lakeview at Superstition Springs
1849 S Power Rd
Mesa, AZ 85206
Hampton East
9740 East Hampton Avenue
Mesa, AZ 85209
Urban Trails at the District
1620 W Southern Ave
Mesa, AZ 85202
Sonoran Palms
900 N Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
Country Park Villas
1248 S Vineyard
Mesa, AZ 85210
Riverview Park
745 N Dobson Rd
Mesa, AZ 85201

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College