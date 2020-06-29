1748 North Lindsay Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court

Large Master suite and luxurious bathroom. Two additional full bathrooms, one with jetted tub. Two exterior patios. It features an office and an additional bonus room and two spacious bedrooms with large closets. Upgraded kitchen with Gas stove and oven. This home is secluded away from the main road down a lane. It is larger than an acre. There is an additional residence on a corner of the property occupied by a relative of the owner. They do maintain the yard areas. Showings are by appointment. Call or text Barbara 602-369-6116 or Charlie 602-321-4445 if you would like to see it. Has a basketball court in the backyard.



Each person over the age of 18 is required to make an application. There is a non-refundable application fee per applicant. Please review the complete screening criteria. If your application is approved and lease terms accepted, then you will need to pay the security deposit within 48 hours. There is a nonrefundable $250.00 administration fee after approval. No smoking is allowed at or on the property. Pet restrictions may apply. Type of pet and number of pets subject to approval. Monthly pet rent of $10.00 per pet per month applies and $300.00 security deposit. Renters Insurance is required to begin occupancy and remain in force for the term of the lease.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,600, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $2,600, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

