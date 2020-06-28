1747 E GARY Street

Amenities

Don't miss the opportunity to rent this gorgeous 3 bedroom / 2.5 bath home in the heart of the East Valley. An inviting living area and large kitchen highlight the interior of this home. An RV gate provides easy access to a well maintained backyard which is perfect for entertaining. The large driveway and 2 car garage provide plenty of parking for a tenant and guests. You'll love living minutes from shopping and entertainment.,it is also conveniently located by Mountain View High School.Tenants are allowed one small dog based on Landlord Approval.