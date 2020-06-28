All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 1747 E GARY Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
1747 E GARY Street
Last updated August 21 2019 at 11:25 PM

1747 E GARY Street

1747 East Gary Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1747 East Gary Street, Mesa, AZ 85203

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Don't miss the opportunity to rent this gorgeous 3 bedroom / 2.5 bath home in the heart of the East Valley. An inviting living area and large kitchen highlight the interior of this home. An RV gate provides easy access to a well maintained backyard which is perfect for entertaining. The large driveway and 2 car garage provide plenty of parking for a tenant and guests. You'll love living minutes from shopping and entertainment.,it is also conveniently located by Mountain View High School.Tenants are allowed one small dog based on Landlord Approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1747 E GARY Street have any available units?
1747 E GARY Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1747 E GARY Street have?
Some of 1747 E GARY Street's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1747 E GARY Street currently offering any rent specials?
1747 E GARY Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1747 E GARY Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1747 E GARY Street is pet friendly.
Does 1747 E GARY Street offer parking?
Yes, 1747 E GARY Street offers parking.
Does 1747 E GARY Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1747 E GARY Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1747 E GARY Street have a pool?
No, 1747 E GARY Street does not have a pool.
Does 1747 E GARY Street have accessible units?
No, 1747 E GARY Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1747 E GARY Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1747 E GARY Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Dana Park Apartments
1440 S Val Vista Dr
Mesa, AZ 85204
Twin Palms
1101 S Sycamore
Mesa, AZ 85202
Bella Victoria
1350 S Ellsworth Rd
Mesa, AZ 85209
Central on Broadway
2145 W Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85202
Sorrento Apartments
901 S Dobson Rd
Mesa, AZ 85202
BB Living at Eastmark
5150 South Inspirian Parkway
Mesa, AZ 85212
Montero at Dana Park
3636 East Inverness Avenue
Mesa, AZ 85206
The Nolan
945 W Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85210

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College