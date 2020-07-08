1746 S Toltec

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool

RARE FIND in the sleepy subdivision of SUNTREE! REMODELED TILE THROUGHOUT (Ceramic reclaimed barn wood),3 bed 2 bath house in GILBERT SCHOOLS! Close to freeways, dining, and shopping! Flowing floor plan with neutral paint tones throughout. Eat in kitchen features ample counter space, breakfast bar, and plenty of cabinet space. Master includes a private exit to the rear yard and adjoining updated bath. Yard is generous and low maintenence. SUNTREE Private Community pool, playground, and basketball court steps away! SEPERATE RV Parking available for your toys! HOA Fee paid by landlord, front grass/landscaping and park/common areas maintained by HOA. Refrigerator Included.