Mesa, AZ
1746 S Toltec --
Last updated April 28 2020 at 10:49 AM

1746 S Toltec --

1746 South Toltec Street · No Longer Available
Location

1746 South Toltec Street, Mesa, AZ 85204

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
pool
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
RARE FIND in the sleepy subdivision of SUNTREE! REMODELED TILE THROUGHOUT (Ceramic reclaimed barn wood),3 bed 2 bath house in GILBERT SCHOOLS! Close to freeways, dining, and shopping! Flowing floor plan with neutral paint tones throughout. Eat in kitchen features ample counter space, breakfast bar, and plenty of cabinet space. Master includes a private exit to the rear yard and adjoining updated bath. Yard is generous and low maintenence. SUNTREE Private Community pool, playground, and basketball court steps away! SEPERATE RV Parking available for your toys! HOA Fee paid by landlord, front grass/landscaping and park/common areas maintained by HOA. Refrigerator Included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1746 S Toltec -- have any available units?
1746 S Toltec -- doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1746 S Toltec -- have?
Some of 1746 S Toltec --'s amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1746 S Toltec -- currently offering any rent specials?
1746 S Toltec -- is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1746 S Toltec -- pet-friendly?
No, 1746 S Toltec -- is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 1746 S Toltec -- offer parking?
Yes, 1746 S Toltec -- offers parking.
Does 1746 S Toltec -- have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1746 S Toltec -- does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1746 S Toltec -- have a pool?
Yes, 1746 S Toltec -- has a pool.
Does 1746 S Toltec -- have accessible units?
No, 1746 S Toltec -- does not have accessible units.
Does 1746 S Toltec -- have units with dishwashers?
No, 1746 S Toltec -- does not have units with dishwashers.

