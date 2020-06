Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

FURNISHED !! 4 bedroom 2 bath single level home in Alta Mesa. (4th Bdrm is set up as a den) Beautifully updated kitchen in 2015. Open floor plan with kitchen off the family room. Fireplace in family room. Formal living room and dining area. Private pool, spa and built-in BBQ in the backyard. 3 car garage. Perfect to come to Arizona for the winter months or in need of a rental during the construction of your new home? Here it is!