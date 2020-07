Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 3 bed/2 bath 1428 sf home close to freeway. Kitchen has garbage disposal, dishwasher, electric range. Open great room and dining area with ceramic tile and bay window. Wood shutters, ceiling fans, shelving for pantry or storage in laundry room. RV gate. Big covered patio with 3 ceiling fans in spacious backyard. Carpet in living room and bedrooms. Master bedroom with separate doors to patio. Clean and ready for your move in!